Michael Essien applauds ex-teammate Benzema for winning 2022 Ballon d'Or

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has congratulated Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema for winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Benzema was voted the best player in the world after his successful spell with Los Blancos last season, winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Essien and Benzema played together at Olympique Lyonnais and Real Madrid. The Ghanaian saw a young Benzema blossom during his early days at Lyon before the pair met again at Real Madrid when Essien spent a season on loan with the La Liga giants.

"You deserve the Ballon d'Or, congratulations Mon Karim Benzema," Essien wrote on Twitter.

Benzema has been Real Madrid's livewire since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. He won the Pichichi last season after finishing top scorer in the Spanish league.

Meanwhile, Michael Essien currently works with Danish topflight side FC Nordsjaelland as assistant manager after retiring from football.