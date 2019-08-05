Michael Essien appointed Brand Ambassador for Budweiser, arrives in South Africa for ‘Be a King’ campaign

Michael Essien has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for global beverage company Budweiser.

The Chelsea legend has arrived in South Africa to join the ‘Be a King’ campaign.

The 36-year-old will be joined by South African football legends including the likes of Aaron Mokoena, Kagisho Dikgacoi, Tokelo Rantie, and Nasief Morris to launch the campaign.

The ‘Be a King’ campaign will bring football fans closer to the game. Through iconic trophy displays, exclusive viewership, content production, media broadcasting, and content partnerships, Budweiser aims to bring fans closer to all facets of the game.

Budweiser has been a part of the Beautiful Game for almost 30 years. In those 30 years, they have sponsored numerous FIFA World Cup tournaments, and have now partnered with two of the world’s most watched football leagues – LaLiga and the English Premier League.

Essien said: “Football is a global language that is celebrated across the globe. It is exciting that an international brand as big as Budweiser is connecting South African fans to a league many only experience from afar.”