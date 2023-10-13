Michael Essien attends opening of Right to Dream Academy Egypt

Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien was one of the high profile personalities to attend the unveiling of the Right to Dream Academy franchise in Egypt.

The Akosomba-based Academy has been expanded to the North African country following the acquisition of majority of the stake by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour.

Also in attendance was former Ghana coach Otto Addo, ex-Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng and English Premier League legends Titus Bramble and Ryan Betrand.

The Right to Dream Academy Egypt is the third project from the Right to Dream Academy group following the ones based in Ghana and Denmark.

The group has also acquired a Major League Soccer expansion status, with San Diego set to have a club in the league.

Essien works as assistant manager of Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, a part of the Right to Dream Academy project in Denmark while Boateng works as scout for the academy based in Ghana.

Otto Addo also went through the process while honing his skills as manager.