Michael Essien backs Mourinho amid racism allegations in Turkey

Chelsea legend Michael Essien has shown his support for Jose Mourinho, who is under scrutiny over alleged racist remarks directed at Galatasaray during a heated clash against Fenerbahce.

The highly anticipated derby ended in a goalless draw, keeping Galatasaray six points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

However, the aftermath of the match has been dominated by controversy following the former Chelsea manager's comment that the Galatasaray bench was "jumping like monkeys."

Galatasaray swiftly condemned the remarks, announcing plans to "initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho" and vowed to escalate the matter to UEFA and FIFA.

Despite the backlash, Essien has joined a group of former players and fans in defending the Portuguese manager.

The former Ghanaian international took to social media, sharing a nostalgic photo of himself and Mourinho from their Chelsea days, accompanied by two heart emojis - a clear sign of solidarity.

Mourinho, who brought Essien to Chelsea in 2005 from Lyon, forged a strong bond with the midfielder during their time together, winning several major trophies, including the Premier League and FA Cup.