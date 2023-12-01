Michael Essien celebrates FC Nordsjaelland after thumping win against Fenerbache

Ghana legend and assistant manager of FC Nordsjaelland, Michael Essien, has congratulated the team after a resounding victory over Fenerbache in the Europa Conference League.

The Danish side tore apart the Turkish giants 6-1 at the Right to Dream Park to go top of Group I in the Conference League.

A hat-trick from Benjamin Nygren and goals from Lucas Hey, Daniel Sevnsson and Christian Rasmussen was enough as Nordsjaelland secured their biggest win in Europe despite a consolation goal from Michy Batshuayi.

"Big win tonight, Huge congratulations, boys Bravooo FC Nordsjaelland," wrote the former Ghana midfielder on social media.

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman was effective on the flanks for Nordsjaelland, causing troubles for Fenerbache's defenders. Meanwhile, compatriot Alexander Djiku remains out of the Fenerbache team due to injury.

Essien has been working with Nordsjaelland since hanging up his boots in 2021.