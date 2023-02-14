Michael Essien completes UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has successfully completed his UEFA A License coaching course.

The ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid player took to social media to confirm the feat and express his excitement at the accomplishment.

In his post on Twitter, Essien extended his appreciation to FC Nordsjaelland and Right to Dream Academy for their support over the last couple of years.

"Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license. Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor, and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen," Essien posted on Twitter.

Essien, who retired from football in 2020, has been actively pursuing a career in coaching. He has been working as a coach at FC Nordsjaelland, where he has been helping to develop young talents.

With the UEFA A License now under his belt, Essien has taken another step towards achieving his coaching aspirations. The qualification will enable him to coach at a professional level in Europe and other parts of the world.

Ghanaians have congratulated Essien on his latest achievement and have expressed their hope that he will continue to develop his coaching skills and inspire young footballers.