Michael Essien confident current generation of footballers will become top-level coaches in Europe

Former Chelsea and Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Essien, has expressed his belief that the current generation of footballers will soon become top-level coaches in Europe.

According to Essien, if one is intelligent and passionate about the game, opportunities will present themselves.

"I think it's just a matter of time before you start seeing our generation of footballers becoming top-level coaches [in Europe]," Michael Essien told DW.

He added that he is doing his coaching badges because he loves being around the players on the pitch and giving them advice.

Essien just received his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth coaching licenses, and he is presently pursuing his UEFA Pro license, which would allow him to take on first-team coaching positions.

However, Essien also acknowledged that people often think that because one has been a professional player at the highest levels, it is easy to get into coaching, but it is entirely different.

He emphasized that he has taken his time and is taking it day by day.

Essien's passion for coaching is evident, and he enjoys being close to the players, talking to them, and giving them advice.

He believes that this is what makes him happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people.

Essien's comments come at a time when there is a growing trend of former players becoming coaches.

Many former players, including Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola, and Frank Lampard, have gone on to become successful coaches.

Essien's passion for coaching and his willingness to take his time and learn the craft bodes well for his future prospects.

Despite his passion for coaching, Essien has made it clear that he is not interested in becoming the head coach of the Black Stars, Ghana's national team. Essien's focus is on obtaining his UEFA Pro license and picking up first-team coaching roles.

His dedication to the craft and his passion for the game make him a promising prospect for the future of coaching.

The former Ghana star is part of Nordsjaelland backroom staff since retiring from the game in 2020.