Michael Essien congratulates Black Stars after securing AFCON qualification

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has celebrated the Black Stars following their qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The four-time African champions came from a goal down to beat the Central African Republic and seal their place at the tournament next year.

Essien, who played at the 2008 and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, took to social media to congratulate the team.

"Congratulations. Bravoo boys," he wrote on Twitter.

The Central African Republic gave Ghana an early scare after netting the opener 25 minutes into the game through Louis Mafouta.

The Black Stars levelled two minutes before the break through Mohammed Kudus before Ernest Nuamah netted the winner with four minutes left.

Ghana are chasing a first Africa Cup of Nations title since last winning the tournament in 1982. The Black Stars have been close three times, reaching the finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015.