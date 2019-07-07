Michael Essien congratulates USA after Women’s World Cup triumph

FIFA Women’s World Cup ambassador Michael Essien has congratulated USA for winning the just ended FIFA Women’s World Cup.

USA defeated Netherlands in the finals on Sunday by 2-0 to defend the trophy they won from the previous tournament.

Michael Essien and Marcel Desailly and a host of other football stars prior to the tournament were named by Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to promote the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 and the women’s game in general.

In a post on his official page the Chelsea legend stated, “Congratulations to the USA 2019 winners. Best team in the tournament so far. #Dare to shine a great game and advert for women’s football. Now is the time to move it to the next level”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzn7W1yBqM1/?igshid=q3c5t4tvv174