Former Ghanaian international Michael Essien has spoken out about the importance of passion and dedication in contributing to the development of football, stating that those who are committed to the sport will always have opportunities to do so.

Since retiring from professional football, Essien has been focusing on obtaining his coaching licenses, having recently obtained his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth coaching licenses. He is now working towards obtaining his UEFA Pro license, which will allow him to coach first-team clubs.

Speaking to DW, Essien emphasized the importance of being prepared and passionate about the sport in order to succeed in football management. "If you are smart enough and you have a passion for the game and still want to do something in and around the sport, the opportunities will come," he said.

Essien added that he loves being around players on the pitch and giving them advice, which is what motivated him to pursue a career in coaching. "It makes me happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people," he said.

Essien is currently working with the FC Nordsjaelland backroom staff, following an invitation from owner Tom Vernon after his retirement. His dedication to football management and passion for the sport have earned him recognition and admiration from fans and fellow professionals alike.

Many are hopeful that Essien's success as a football manager will inspire other former players to pursue similar careers, helping to further develop the sport and produce talented players for years to come.