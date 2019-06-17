Michael Essien features as World XI beat England XI in charity match

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien made a return to Stamford Bridge to play for World XI against an England select XI in a charity match on Sunday evening.

The ex-Ghana international started for a team, which was captained by 8 times Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and former teammates Dedier Drogba and Ricardo Carlvaho.

Essien's World XI team defeated the England side on penalties after the game ended in a 2-2 draw after full time.

The aim of the game was to raise funds for Unicef as part of activities to support the organisation's charity works across the globe.

The charity game was spearheaded by Soccer Aid, an outfit that is breaking new ground by including men and women on the same pitch, working alongside the English Football Association as part of an on-going study into mixed adult participation in the sport.

Essien is also working an an ambassador for the FIFA Women's World Cup currently ongoing in France.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin