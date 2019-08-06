Michael Essien has no Ghana regrets after 12-year international career span

Michael Essien says he has no regrets over his 12-year international career with Ghana.

The 36-year-old scored nine goals in 59 caps for the West African giants in a career punctuated with recurrent injuries.

Essien enjoyed some memorable time with the Black Stars despite failing to win any trophy with the four time African champions.

The Chelsea legend featured in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2002, 2006, 2008 and and featured in two World Cups in 2006 and 2014.

However, he was largely restricted due to recurrent injuries which rocked his international career.

He says he has no regrets playing for his native Ghana.

" No! I wont say I have any regrets. If there is anything I would regret, I will say my injuries," he said

But I mean these are things I can't control. As a whole, I am very happy with what I have achieved in football."

Essien, who is in South Africa for a Budweiser campaign, is a player-coach for Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.