‘Michael Essien impacts every player at FC Nordsjaelland’ – Caleb Yirenkyi

Caleb Yirenkyi has praised Ghanaian legend Michael Essien for his influential role at FC Nordsjaelland, where the former Chelsea midfielder currently serves as an assistant coach.

The 19-year-old midfielder described Essien as a major figure at the club whose presence and approach positively affect every player.

Essien joined the Danish outfit as an assistant coach in 2023 and has since contributed to the growth of several young players at the club, including Yirenkyi.

“He can coach, impact everyone and anyone. He is very important for us. We learn a lot from him,” Yirenkyi told 3Sports.

“The team is very grateful to have such a guy. He is very good to everyone and the way he carries himself, I think is very nice that we learn a lot from him.”

Essien brings with him a wealth of experience, having played under world-class coaches such as Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti during his career.

His transition into coaching has been marked by a commitment to youth developmentâ€”an ethos shared by the Right to Dream Academy, where Yirenkyi was nurtured before making the leap to Europe.

Yirenkyi, who impressed on his senior Ghana debut against Nigeria in the Unity Cup, is regarded as one of the standout young players at Nordsjaelland.