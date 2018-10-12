Michael Essien insists under-fire Man United manager Mourinho is a 'lovely person'

Michael Essien has said Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a "lovely" person away from the public.

Essien, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea and Real Madrid, has maintained a close relationship with the Portuguese.

Mourinho has been critical of his players in public at times this season, but Essien has revealed that he is a completely different person behind closed doors.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Essien said: "They've had a very bad start to the season. Knowing Jose and the players, I am sure they will work hard and start to change things around.

"He's a good man, first and foremost, and he always knows how to get the best out of his players. He knows when things are not going right and he knows what to do and the words to say to pick them up.

"I am sure he will do that and hopefully things will begin to change for him.

"He is [charismatic in training]. He is always close to his players. He's such a good man but people see him differently on camera. But, off camera, he is such a lovely person."