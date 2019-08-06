Michael Essien keeps "fingers crossed" for Chelsea idol Frank Lampard as he begins managerial career

Chelsea legend Michael Essien is keeping his "fingers crossed" for club's idol Frank Lampard as he begins his managerial career with the club.

Lampard has returned to his boyhood club as a manager and will lead the side for the first time ahead of their trip to Manchester United in the opening Premier League match.

The Blues legend has signed a three-year deal to replace Maurizio Sarri.

And Essien, who enjoyed successes with Lampard during their time at Stamford Bridge, has backed him to succeed.

"I think its'a good decision to bring Lampard to the club. He is Chelsea boy, Chelsea man. He's being there for many years," he said.

He knows everywhere and everyone at the club. He is going to get all the help he needs. He is a type of guy who likes the young players.

I think it about Chelsea gives the young players the chance to come through. We are all keeping our fingers crossed and hopefully eberything goes well for him.

They (fans) will always wish him well. We have to support him to ensure he succeeds."

Lampard spent 13-years as player at the club.