Michael Essien names Frank Lampard as best player he ever played alongside

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has revealed that his former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard is the best player he ever shared the pitch with.

The duo formed a formidable partnership during their time at Chelsea, contributing to the club's success in various competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Community Shield, and the Football League Cup.

Speaking in a recent interview with Goal Africa, Essien expressed his admiration for all his teammates but singled out Lampard as the standout player.

Essien stated, "Everybody is my teammate. I love all my teammates; I mean, it's hard to choose. But I would go for Frank Lampard. I mean, being a midfielder that scores a lot of goals every season is quite amazing."

Essien, who joined Chelsea in 2005 from Olympique Marseille, formed a strong bond with Lampard on the pitch. Both players remained at Chelsea until the 2013/2014 season when they bid farewell to the club.

Essien, now 40 years old, enjoyed a successful playing career, featuring for renowned European clubs such as Bastia, Lyon, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung, and Sabail, where he ultimately retired.