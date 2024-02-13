Michael Essien praises Ivorian youngster Simon Adingra for AFCON 2023 success

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has extended his congratulations to Simon Adingra, a product of the Right to Dream Academy, for his impressive role in Ivory Coast's victory at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Adingra, who currently plays for Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League, showcased his talent on the grand stage by starting for the Elephants in the AFCON final against Nigeria.

In the thrilling match at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Adingra delivered a stellar performance, providing crucial assists for Frank Kessie and Sebastien Haller's goals in the second half.

His contributions played a key role in Ivory Coast's comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Nigeria and clinch the tournament trophy.

Impressed by Adingra's performance, Essien, who is familiar with the young talent from their time at FC Nordsjaelland, took to Twitter to express his admiration, stating, "What a player, Felicitation Simon Adingra."

Adingra was honoured with the title of Young Player of the Tournament in recognition of his outstanding performances throughout the tournament.