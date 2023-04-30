Michael Essien prefers coaching young players on the pitch over office role

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has revealed his love for being around young players on the pitch, rather than taking up an office role.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder, who recently completed his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses, has been working as an assistant coach at Danish club Nordsjaelland since retiring from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.

In an interview with DW Sport, Essien said he is doing his coaching badges because he enjoys being around players and giving them advice. "It makes me happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people," he said.

While there is a long list of former professional footballers who have become successful managers, Essien believes being a great player does not automatically mean one will become a great coach.

"People think that because you've been a professional player at the highest levels, it is easy to get into coaching, but it's totally different," he said.

Essien's contemporaries such as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Xavi Alonso, and Vincent Kompany have also taken up coaching roles in recent years. However, Essien said he is not in a rush to become a manager yet, and is taking it day by day. "That's why I have managed to take my time and take it day by day," he added.

Essien's love for working with young players has seen him assist Nordsjaelland's first-team coaches, helping develop the club's young players.

His passion for coaching could lead to him managing a team in the future, but for now, he is content with his role at Nordsjaelland.