Michael Essien proud to see Lampard return to Chelsea as manager

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has expressed delight as Chelsea appointed club legend Frank Lampard as new manager of the club.

The London club appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their manager on a three-year deal.

Lampard left Championship side Derby County to take over at a club where he spent 13 years as a player.

He succeeds Maurizio Sarri, who left Stamford Bridge in June to take charge of Italian champions Juventus.

Essien and Lampard formed a formidable midfield partnership during their days at the club, winning several laurels including the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League.

Essien posted on Instagram,"Proud to see you coming back home Frank Lampard. Good luck and all the best to Chelsea. Come on Blues."