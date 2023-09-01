GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Michael Essien reacts to FC Nordsjaelland's Europa Conference League group

Published on: 01 September 2023
Michael Essien reacts to FC Nordsjaelland's Europa Conference League group

Assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland, Michael Essien is looking forward to the games in Group H of the Europa Conference League. 

The Danish outfit were drawn in the same group with Turkish giants Fenerbache, Spartak Trnava of Slovakian and Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad.

Nordsjaelland reached the group stage after thrashing Partizan Belgrade in the final round of qualifiers, with Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman netting the winner in Serbia.

"Some exciting games are coming up for my boys, FC Nordsjaelland," Essien reacted after seeing the group.

The former Ghana international has been working with the Danish club since hanging his boots as he carves his path in management.

Essien enjoyed a successful career playing for Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais.

He won several trophies including the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

