Michael Essien reunites with former Chelsea stars for charity match to support victims of Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Chelsea legend Michael Essien shared a heartwarming reunion with former teammates Samuel Eto'o and Claude Makelele during the Game4Ukraine Charity match held at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The trio joined forces to participate in the charity match organized by Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko and former Ukrainian coach Andriy Shevchenko. The aim of the match was to raise funds to support victims of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Captured in a joyful moment, Essien was pictured with a broad smile in the Chelsea locker room alongside Eto'o and Makelele, rekindling memories of their time together at the club.

During his stint at Chelsea, Essien formed a strong bond with Makelele, with the two playing alongside each other from 2005 to 2008 before Makelele's departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2009.

Eto'o, another Chelsea icon, also shared the pitch with Essien during the 2013-2014 season when he signed for the London club. Their partnership on the field lasted for a year, with Essien moving to AC Milan on loan midway through the campaign.

In the present day, Makelele continues to contribute to Chelsea's success as a technical consultant for the club. Meanwhile, Essien, the former Black Stars midfielder, has taken on a coaching role with Danish team FC Nordsjaelland. Eto'o has assumed the position of president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

The heartwarming reunion of these legendary football figures not only highlighted their strong bond formed on the pitch but also underscored their shared commitment to making a positive impact in the world beyond the game.