Michael Essien reveals difference between football in Europe and Indonesia

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien has disclosed that there is a gulf of difference between football in Europe and Asia.

The 36-year old, who now plays for Azerbaijani side Sabail FK after leaving Persib Bandung revealed that Indonesian football has a long way to go.

"They are all different in many ways, starting from the style of play, team facilities, to the organization of competition as a whole. Also the form of support and also the quality of the teams that exist," Essien told Goal.

"France, Britain, Spain and Italy cannot be compared with Ghana, Greece and Indonesia. The most recent [still] have a long way to go to catch up with others."

The ex-AC Milan midfielder admits his desire of becoming a manager persuaded his move to Sabail FK, where he has been the opportunity of being a player-coach.

"When I was introduced to club management at the UEFA event, I was impressed with what they were trying to achieve and the fact that I could play at the same time train was a major factor in my interest," he said.

"I have completed the UEFA B coaching license and will immediately improve it, so being able to play and train the junior team to help Sabail reach their target encouraged me to accept the offer."