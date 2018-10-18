Michael Essien reveals reason behind Maurizio Sarri’s stunning start at Chelsea

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien believes the Blues unbeaten start to the season is because Maurizio Sarri has changed their playing style.

The west London side are looking to bounce back from a disappointing final campaign under Antonio Conte that saw them finish fifth in the Premier League and fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Italian was replaced by Maurizio Sarri, who has reverted Chelsea to a back four.

The former Napoli boss has been trying to implement ‘Sarri-ball’ at Stamford Bridge, a high-pressing, possession-based philosophy he was renowned for in Serie A.

Chelsea are yet to lose in the Premier League this season and are currently level on points with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top.

And Essien, who spent nine years at the club, believes the new system is a perfect fit for the squad.

“Sarri came in with a different system,” he told the Mirror.

“But the most important thing is the players that he has got. I think they are the players for any system.

“The 4-3-3 is working really well for them at the moment and they have to keep going like that and win something.

“Getting a new manager is always difficult but it seems like that players are warming to what he is doing and they are on the right path, so hopefully they can do something this year.”

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday with a tough test against Manchester United.

Essien made 168 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 17 goals in nine seasons.

He won two Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and the Champions League with Chelsea.