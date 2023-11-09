GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Michael Essien reveals reasons for choosing Indonesian club Persib Bandung over retirement

Published on: 09 November 2023
Former Chelsea star Michael Essien recently shed light on his decision to join Indonesian football giant Persib Bandung, overturning initial retirement plans.

The Black Stars midfielder had initially planned to end his storied career after playing for Greek giants Panathinaikos but chose to play for two more teams upon further deliberations.

In an exclusive interview with tvOne, Essien disclosed the challenges he faced at his previous club, Panathinaikos, and the driving factors behind his move to Persib Bandung in the Indonesian League.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who boasts an illustrious career with achievements like winning the Champions League and playing for renowned clubs such as Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC Milan, cited issues at Panathinaikos as the catalyst for his departure.

“To be honest, I left Panathinaikos (Greek League) because there were a lot of problems. They promised a lot without doing anything," Essien explained. "They don't solve the problem either. When I left, I went back to London and thought about quitting football," he added.

Persib Bandung, known for its status as one of the prominent teams in the Indonesian League, emerged as an appealing choice for Essien, offering a fresh start and a chance to continue his football journey.

Meanwhile, Essien, ended his career eventually after playing for Sabail FK in the Azerbaijani League before joining the technical team at Nordsjaelland where he completed his coaches course

