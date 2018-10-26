Michael Essien salutes Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has eulogized FC Barcelona midfield sensation Arthur Melo, claiming that the Brazilian's arrival has suffice the loss of Andres Iniesta.

Iniesta retired from international football after the World cup, which also marked his last season with Barcelona, after the player chose to move to Japan to play for Vissel Kobe.

Barcelona bought Arthur in the summer transfer window for 40 million euros, including add-ons, and Essien feels the player has made enough of an impact with the team to replace Iniesta.

"They have signed this young Brazilian, he looks like such a good player," Essien told Omnisport.

"And they still have [Ivan] Rakitic and [Sergio] Busquets, so it's practically the same. You don't really feel the absence of Iniesta in there, at least at the moment. It's a shame he left but that's football isn't it?"