Michael Essien sends heartfelt retirement wishes to Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has announced his retirement from professional football.

Gyan made the declaration during the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

With 51 goals, he holds the record for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian player and is the country's second most-capped player.

In a statement released by Gyan, he explained that he made the decision to retire because he felt it was the right time. Reflecting on his illustrious career, Gyan expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had and the support he received throughout the years.

Following the news of Gyan's retirement, his former teammate and fellow Ghanaian football legend, Michael Essien, took to Twitter to extend his well wishes. Essien, who played alongside Gyan for many years and in various tournaments, wrote, "Enjoy your retirement bro @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 I wish you all the best BABY JET."

Enjoy your retirement bro @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 I wish you all the best BABY JET 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/u92GKw0HO9 — Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) June 21, 2023

Gyan and Essien were integral members of Ghana's golden generation, which achieved a significant milestone by qualifying for the country's first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Their partnership on the field was celebrated by fans and their contributions to Ghanaian football will always be remembered.