Michael Essien takes part in rondo drills with Chelsea female team as club legend turns back the years

Chelsea legend Michael Essien returned to the club's Cobham facility to training with the squad where he was involved in a rondo drills with the side's female team.
The 36-year-old turned back the years where he became a cult hero at Stamford Bridge.
The former Ghana international was involved in doing rondo drills - where a player in the middle of a circle tries to intercept the ball - with the Chelsea Women’s players and he didn’t hold anything back.
“We were doing rondos, where you have one or two players in the middle of a circle trying to intercept the ball, and he was flying around the place and doing nutmegs and all sorts," Chelsea female striker Erin Cuthbert said
I'm not joking when I say there must be 40 pitches there and every one of them is perfect.
“We're in a different building from the men but we use a lot of their facilities, so I was in the hot and cold pools the other day and there were a few of the guys around.”
Essien made 168 appearances for the Blues.