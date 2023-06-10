Michael Essien thrills fans in UEFA Ultimate Champions tournament ahead of Champions League final

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien captured the hearts of fans in Turkey as he showcased his skills in the UEFA Ultimate Champions tournament, adding to the excitement leading up to the highly anticipated Champions League final in Istanbul.

As part of the pre-match festivities before the showdown between Inter Milan and Manchester City, Essien joined forces with legendary Champions League winners, including Clarence Seedorf and Kaka, in a thrilling five-a-side game.

The match served as a captivating spectacle for football enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the clash between the two top European teams at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Essien, along with Kaka, Luis Figo, and 2007 champion Cafu, were captured in vibrant photographs, which were shared on social media by UEFA. The images showcased the lively match where these revered football icons showcased their skills once again.

The UEFA Ultimate Champions tournament took place on Friday, featuring three teams composed of superstars from past UEFA Champions League campaigns and former Turkish players. The presence of these football legends on the pitch ignited excitement among fans present at the venue, who were delighted to witness the stars donning their boots for a brief but memorable game.

Michael Essien, a celebrated figure in the world of football, notably lifted the Champions League trophy in 2012 with Chelsea.