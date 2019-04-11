GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Michael Essien to feature for African Legends side in farewell match for Lagos State Governor

Published on: 11 April 2019
Michael Essien to feature for African Legends side in farewell match for Lagos State Governor
Michael Essien

Ex-Ghana star Michael Essien will join other African icons Didier Drogba, George Weah and Eto’o for a farewell match in Nigeria on May 18.

The exhibition match will be played in honour of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

It will be between African Legends and Ex- Super Eagles stars but before that will be the curtain raiser between Lagos United Under-15 boys and girls against their Kebbi State counterparts.

The match will be played at the remodeled Onikan Stadium 11 days to its final handover on 29 May.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode served Lagos State for four years.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations