Michael Essien to feature for African Legends side in farewell match for Lagos State Governor

Ex-Ghana star Michael Essien will join other African icons Didier Drogba, George Weah and Eto’o for a farewell match in Nigeria on May 18.

The exhibition match will be played in honour of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

It will be between African Legends and Ex- Super Eagles stars but before that will be the curtain raiser between Lagos United Under-15 boys and girls against their Kebbi State counterparts.

The match will be played at the remodeled Onikan Stadium 11 days to its final handover on 29 May.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode served Lagos State for four years.