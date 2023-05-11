Michael Essien to join Chelsea Legends for charity match against Bayern Munich

Michael Essien is set to join the Chelsea Legends team in a charity match against Bayern Munich Legends at Stamford Bridge on September 9.

The match aims to raise funds for charity in memory of the late Gianluca Vialli, with all proceeds going to the clubs’ foundations and the Royal Marsden.

Essien, who played for Chelsea from 2005 to 2014, is no stranger to such charitable events. During his time at Chelsea, he won several trophies, including the team’s first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

He took to Twitter to announce the upcoming match, encouraging fans to purchase tickets and support the cause.

@ChelseaFC Legends of Europe will see Chelsea take on @FCBayern at Stamford Bridge! 🔵🆚🔴 Tickets are on sale now with proceeds going to the clubs’ foundations and the @royalmarsden in tribute to Gianluca Vialli. pic.twitter.com/lT10absfrH — Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) May 11, 2023

The Chelsea Legends of Europe versus FC Bayern match promises to be an exciting event, featuring some of the best players to have ever graced the pitch. With Essien among the Chelsea Legends squad, fans can expect a formidable team ready to take on their German opponents.

The former Ghana international is seriously pursing coaching, securing UEFA A License earlier this year.