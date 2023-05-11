GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Michael Essien to join Chelsea Legends for charity match against Bayern Munich

Published on: 11 May 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Michael Essien of Chelsea celebrates as he scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Chelsea and Apoel Nicosia at Stamford Bridge on December 8, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Michael Essien is set to join the Chelsea Legends team in a charity match against Bayern Munich Legends at Stamford Bridge on September 9.

The match aims to raise funds for charity in memory of the late Gianluca Vialli, with all proceeds going to the clubs’ foundations and the Royal Marsden.

Essien, who played for Chelsea from 2005 to 2014, is no stranger to such charitable events. During his time at Chelsea, he won several trophies, including the team’s first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

He took to Twitter to announce the upcoming match, encouraging fans to purchase tickets and support the cause.

 

The Chelsea Legends of Europe versus FC Bayern match promises to be an exciting event, featuring some of the best players to have ever graced the pitch. With Essien among the Chelsea Legends squad, fans can expect a formidable team ready to take on their German opponents.

The former Ghana international is seriously pursing coaching, securing UEFA A License earlier this year.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

