Michael Essien to return to Azerbaijani side Sabail FK as player-coach

Michael Essien will return to Sabail FK as a player-coach in the upcoming season.

The 36-year-old joined the Azerbaijani side in April this year after ending long search for a club.

The former Ghana international, who is in South Africa for an ambassadorial role for giant American beverage firm budweiser, has confirmed his new role.

"Yes I am still there. The season will start in two weeks and I had the chance to come here (South Africa), do what I have to do and rush back," he told South Africa based iono.fm.

"Well I am just try and share my experience with the young ones. I am getting the chance to coach the U19 side. That's the main reason why I am there to be honest.

"I am trying to get the coaching experience. I love football and that's what I know and I love helping the young ones. Any opportunty to help the young ones, I am in."

The former Chelsea star is expected to mentor the side's U19 side. when the new season kick-ins in two weeks.