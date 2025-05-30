Michael Essien visits Black Stars ahead of Unity Cup clash with Trinidad and Tobago

Former Ghana international Michael Essien visited the Black Stars camp in West London on Friday ahead of their third-place match against Trinidad and Tobago in the ongoing Unity Cup.

Essien, now part of the technical team at Danish club FC NordsjÃ¦lland, spent time with the players, technical staff, and key officials of the Ghana Football Association.

He was joined by GFA President Kurt Okraku and his former national teammate Stephen Appiah, who serves as Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.

The Ghana team has been based in London since last Saturday as part of the 2025 Unity Cup, a mini invitational tournament aimed at celebrating West African and Caribbean football heritage.

Following a narrow defeat to Nigeria on Wednesday, Otto Addo’s side will take on Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff at the GTech Community Stadium on Saturday, May 31.

Essien, who represented Ghana between 2002 and 2015, earned 59 caps and scored 9 goals for the national team. His presence at the training ground offered a morale boost for the squad as they look to finish the tournament on a positive note.