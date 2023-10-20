Michael Essien was a warrior on the pitch - Ex-Chelsea player Ryan Bertrand

Former England defender Ryan Bertrand has described his former Chelsea teammate Michael Essien as a 'warrior' during the latter's playing days hailing his exceptional midfield qualities.

The two spent some time together with the English side and achieved together the club's first UEFA Champions League title in 2012.

On his first visit to Ghana, Bertrand acknowledged the outstanding talent and personality of the former Black Stars midfielder highlighting his commitment and dedication as a player.

"He's an amazing person and a warrior on the pitch that's why we call him the Bison. He could be the friendliest guy but you don't want to get into a tackle with him.

"That's for sure so can really have enough of him. As a player, he absolutely has a legendary career and as a person, he is really really an amazing individual."

While Bertrand featured for Southampton and Leicester after Chelsea, Essien had stints with AC Milan, Real Madrid and Panathinaikos among others before switching to acquire his coaching badges at FC Norsdjaelland in Denmark.