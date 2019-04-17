Michael Essien yet to record a win with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien is still waiting for his first win with new club Sabail FK, after another uninspiring game.

The ex-Chelsea star climbed off the bench in the 78th minute but Sabail FK drew 2-2 with Neftchi on Sunday.

Michael Essien was making his second appearance for the club after joining the club last month.

The game was barren in the first half at the Arena Bayil in Baku.

Sabail FK finally conceded first when entering the 50th minute through Mirabdulla Abbassov.

However, two goals in four minutes from Oxidan Qarehmedov put the host in front.

With Sabail looking to have sealed victory, Mamadou Mbodj grabbed in equalizer for Neftchi in injury time.