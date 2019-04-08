Michael Essien’s debut for Sabail FK ends in defeat

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien debut for Sabail FK ended in a 3-1 defeat against Sabah Baku FK in the Azerbaijani Premier League on Sunday.

Fans at the Alindzha Arena expressed their delight with a big applause when the 36-year-old was thrown into the fray in the 65th minute.

However, his introduction did not change the dynamics of the game as Javid Imamverdiyev shortly added another goal to Filip Ivanovic's first half goal.

Brazilian midfielder Wanderson ensured Sabah Baku wrap the three points following his strike in the 69th minute.

Sabails' consolation goal was netted by Enrike Perilyo.

Essien joined the 'Sailors' on a short term loan deal earlier last month.

He has previously featured for several clubs in Europe including AC Milan, Chelsea, Olympique Lyon and Real Madrid.