Michael Essien's message to Persib Bandung this season

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has sent a good luck message to Persib Bandung ahead of the 2019 Indonesian League 1.

Essien, who had the status as a 2017 marque player showed his support before Persib played the first match against Persipura at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium last Saturday.

The Ghanaian uploaded photos on his Instagram page to wish his former employers luck.

"Good luck to all my friends at Persib. I pray for the best for this season, "Essien wrote.

The message seemed to enliven his ex-teamates as they won the game 1-0 courtesy Robert Alberts solitary strike.