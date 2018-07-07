Michael Essien's proposed move to CFR Cluj is still alive

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien could still join Romanian giants CFR Cluj, according to reports in Romania.

Essien was closing in on a reported £1 million a-year deal but Edward Iordanescu's appointment as new boss of Ceferistii shelved plans of signing the former Chelsea ace.

However, reports emerging from a host of Romania outlets indicate that the 35-year-old will undergo a routine medical test in the coming days.

Reports from BolaSport.com from GSP.ro, suggest that the transfer of Essien to CFR Cluj is believed to last until the final day of the window, although Coach Edward Iodanescu is not interested in bringing him to the club.

Essien has been on a search for a new club after being released by Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung in March.