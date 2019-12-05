Michael Kpogli wins bet of GH1 million from Soccabet

Michael Kpogli has emerged as the biggest winner ever in the history of Ghana's leading betting company, Soccabet.

The 35-year old Soccabet’s lucky punter, placed a bet worth ¢60 cedis on 24 games last week and has succeeded in racking up a whopping GHC 1,000,000.00.

Michael, is now the biggest winner ever and the record holder in the history of Ghana’s number one betting outlet Soccabet with his current win.

Michael's cheque was presented to him at Soccabet Head Office in Osu, on Wednesday 4th December 2019 in the presence of the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Speaking to reporters during the presentation of the cheque, he said, “I stayed with Soccabet because anytime you win the bet they pay on time. I had to bet on 24 teams to win this jackpot.

According to him he placed the bet on 10 November and won it on 27 November, 2019. This is the 17th time I stacked and won.

Deputy Director of Ghana Gaming Commission, Koby Annan who presented the cheque to him said, “I am impressed with what I have seen from Soccabet. Soccabet is one of our best compliance companies.

“They have made sure this is one of the genuine reasons to pay the winner. We entreat the media to take the message out other and other competitors should take a clue and improve”.

