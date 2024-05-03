Michael Kyei Dwamena: Kotoko midfielder blames poor form on adaptation challenges

Michael Kyei Dwamena has attributed his poor form to adaptation challenges since joining Kotoko from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA).

Dwamena, who penned a three-year deal with Kotoko before the start of the Ghana Premier League campaign, has found it challenging to meet expectations, registering only one goal in 19 appearances across competitions.

His woes were compounded by an injury suffered during a match against Karela United, which kept him out of action for a month.

Reflecting on his transition from WAFA to Kotoko, Dwamena emphasised the disparities in support base, environment, and conditions, which posed adaptation hurdles for him. However, he assured fans that they would witness the return of the Michael they knew from his time at WAFA in the upcoming season.

"Playing at WAFA and then coming to Kotoko are two different things. The support base, the environment, and the condition of services are not the same. For me, adaptation was a problem," he stated.

Acknowledging his subpar performance this season, Dwamena appealed to fans for patience, expressing confidence that they would enjoy his contributions in the next campaign.

"The fans will get to know the Michael they knew at WAFA from next season," Dwamena remarked.

As Kotoko seek to improve their league standing following a series of disappointing results, Dwamena's determination to rediscover his form offers hope for the team's prospects in the upcoming matches.