Michael Noumon: The University striker who has powered Tema United to success

When Tema United FC clinched the Greater Accra Division Two Zone 1 title last weekend, the team’s discipline, tactical smarts, and passionate fanbase grabbed the headlines. But there’s one name that stands out above allâ€”Michael Noumon.

The 18-year-old forward’s stats read like something out of a video game: 26 matches, 26 goals, and 11 assists. Simply put, Michael has been directly involved in 37 of the club’s 75 league goalsâ€”a remarkable 45 per cent contribution. Whether firing shots from distance, slipping past defenders for simple finishes, or setting up teammates with selfless passes, Noumon has become the heartbeat of Tema United’s attack.

“Michael’s instinct is frightening,” head coach Emmanuel Aidoo says. “Give him half a yard and the ball’s in the net. Off the pitch he’s humble, on it he’s ruthless.”

Juggling Books and Boots

What makes Michael’s rise even more impressive is that he’s not yet a full-time pro. On weekday mornings, you’ll find him at Methodist University Ghana, studying accounting as a level-300 Business Administration student. He squeezes in training before heading straight to afternoon lectures.

“It’s tight,” he admits with a grin. “Training ends at 10am, I grab a quick breakfast on the trotro, and I’m in the class by 12:00 noon. My lecturers have been supportive, and my team-mates know when exam season comes, I revise on the bus to away games.”

Hailing from Ashaiman, Michael grew up honing his skills on rough, sandy pitches near the port. He joined Tema United’s youth setup at 15, progressing through the U-17 and U-19 squads before making his senior debut last season. His 12 goals then hinted at his talent; this season, he’s exploded onto the scene.

“Over the off-season, he worked hard in the gym, built muscle, and improved his finishing with both feet,” says teammate Eric Adjei. “Now he can score in every wayâ€”foot, head, volleyâ€”you name it.”

Standing at 1.78 meters with a low centre of gravity, Noumon combines quick bursts of speed with smart positioning. He often drifts wide to pull defenders out of position, creating space for overlapping wingers. His accounting background shines through in his smart choicesâ€”rarely forcing shots when a better pass is on.

With the GA RFA Promotional Middle League coming up in June, scouts from Division One and Premier League teams are already watching closely. But Noumon remains grounded.

“My priority is promotion with Tema United and graduating next year. Football careers are shortâ€”an accounting degree gives me security and maybe one day a role in club management.”

In a region where many young footballers leave school early, Michael’s balanced approach stands out.

Whether tallying goals on the pitch or numbers in the classroom, Michael Noumon is a shining example of ambition, balance, and talent. If Tema United reaches Division One, their star striker will be there leading the charge, still scoring goals, still studying hard, and inspiring the next generation of scholar-athletes.