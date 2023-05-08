Michael Osei applauds GoldStars team for earning a point in Kotoko game

Gold Stars tactician, Michael Osei has praised his team for their performance in their 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko on Sunday May 7, 2023 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Miners fell behind to Solomon Sarfo Taylor's early goal for The Porcupine Warriors in the 5th minute.

Gold Stars played with urgency and probed for the equalizer throughout the game. Their efforts were rewarded with a last gasp goal to earn a point away from home.

Abednego Tetteh headed home in stoppage time to break Kotoko hearts to earn his side a vital point.

Osei believes his team's performance is a sign they have improved and he paid tribute to them.

"This is experience. When you're getting experience in the game you're always getting it better on your tactical changes and your tactical plan. I think today the boys have done so well. They were very determined. The willingness was there. We wanted to get the points and I said it before the game and they have got it. I'm so happy for the team, for the community of Bibiani and my technical team," Osei told StarTimes.

GoldStars return to Bibiani to host Tamale City in Week 31 of the premier league.

By Suleman Asante