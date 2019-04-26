Michael Osei on coaching attachment at Bundesliga side Mainz 05

Deputy coach of the Black Meteors Michael Osei has been on an attachment with former club Mainz 05 in Germany where he is undergoing training.

The former Kotoko coach has been with the Bundesliga club for the past two weeks for some refresher courses.

According to reports he will also use his time to scout and monitor players in Europe for the national U-23 side as they take on the final U-23 AFCON qualifier against Algeria in June.

Michael Osei is expected to be back in the country to help head coach Ibrahim Tanko prepare for the AFCON U-23 qualifier against Algeria.