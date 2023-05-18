Michael Osei urges Ghanaians to support Chris Hughton to succeed

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei has urged Ghanaians to rally their support behind Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to succeed.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager was unveiled in March and has begun on a positive note by winning and drawing his first two games in charge.

Hughton's Black Stars beat Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium courtesy of a late goal by Antoine Semenyo before salvaging a point in Luanda in the return leg ensuring an unbeaten start to life as Black Stars coach.

While commending Chris Hughton's extra efforts of monitoring players on the local scene, Michael Osei described the 64-year-old trainer as a fair manager who is poised to give anyone an opportunity on merit.

He, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to give Hughton the needed support to achieve the team's goals.,

“You can see he (Chris Hughton) is a coach who will get time for our league. He won’t relax and wait for the 11th hour to come and coach the team and leave. He has started well, watching Ghana Premier League games and I think it will motivate the young ones playing in the local scene. Definitely, you can see he has something for the local guys and I think the players too will do their best”

“He is a fair person; I think he will include every player provided you are on form to play. So, I think Hughton watching the league will help. We should give him the necessary support and wish him the best of luck to succeed”