Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has earned praise from former England striker Michael Owen for his impressive performance for West Ham United.

Owen described Kudus as a "decent signing" for the club, highlighting his ability to score crucial goals.

Kudus has indeed been a standout performer for West Ham, scoring six goals across all competitions, including a spectacular bicycle kick goal against Brentford that is currently in contention for the Premier League goal of the month award.

His performances have caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, and he has quickly established himself as an integral part of the team.

Owen, who is known for his sharp analysis of football talent, believes that Kudus has been a valuable addition to West Ham.

"Kudus has been wonderful for West Ham United," Owen said during a recent Premier League broadcast. "He has been scoring some wonderful goals for them and I think he has been a decent signing for West Ham."

Kudus joined West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer, where he won two league titles and showcased his goal-scoring prowess.

His transfer fee was reportedly around 43 million euros, and he has already demonstrated his worth to the team.