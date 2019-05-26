Michael Sarpong bangs BRACE to help Rayon Sports win Rwandan Premier League

Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong scored in Rayon Sports 4-0 win over Kirehe on Friday as they clinched the 2018/2019 Rwanda's Azam Premier League title.

19-year-old Jules Ulimwengu opened the scoring after 25 minutes before Sarpong scored from the spot to double the visitors' lead in the 40th minute.

Ulimwengu bagged his second of the day in the 74th minute to tally 19 league goals.

In stoppage time, Sarpong found the back of the net after rounding off two Kirehe defenders before slotting home against helpless goalkeeper Theophile Musoni.

The double moved the Ghanaian striker’s goal tally to 16 this term.

Rayon Sports are now champions for the ninth time in their history; their third since 2013.