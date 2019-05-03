Michael Sarpong bangs in brace for Rayon Sports in Rwanda Premier League

In-form Michael Sarpong bagged a brace for Rayon Sports on Thursday as they thumped Espoir 4-0 to move within one point of leaders APR in the Azam Rwanda Premier League.

The former Dreams FC player opened the scoring after 14 minutes and double the lead five minutes later at the Kigali Stadium.

19-year-old Burundian Jules Ulimwengu also scored in the 52nd and 66th minutes to complete the rout.

APR were held 0-0 by SC Kiyovu on Tuesday and lead the table with 58 points, while Rayon, at 57 with five matches to end the season.