Michael Sarpong the hero as Rayon Sports pip leaders APR in Rwandan top-flight

Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong converted a penalty to give Rayon Sports to a vital 1-0 victory over leaders and defending champions APR to cut their lead at the top of the Azam Rwanda Premier League table.

Sarpong scored from the spot in stoppage time to bag the points for Rayon Sports after Gilbert Mugisha was brought down by Emmanuel Imanishimwe inside the box.

The 23-year-old sent APR goalie Yves Kimenyi in opposite direction in the 92nd minute to send the fully-packed 25,000-seat Amahoro Stadium into a party mood.

The former Dreams FC player is now on 11 league goals- on behind joint leading scorers; Jules Ulimwengu (Rayon) and Djuma Nizeyimana (SC Kiyovu).

APR went into Saturday’s game at Amahoro National Stadium, against bitter rivals Rayon, six points clear at the top.