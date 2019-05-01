Michelle Sarpong reveals loving life at Hearts of Oak

Young midfielder Michelle Sarpong has disclosed that he is loving life at Hearts of Oak, insisting it is an honour to don the Rainbow jersey.

Sarpong- a product of the club's youth team- has been a sensation for the Phobians in the GFA Special Competition.

The youngster was named Man of the Match in Hearts of Oak's 2-0 win over Inter Allies last Sunday following another impressive performance for the team.

According to Sarpong, being spotted by the club and given the opportunity to play is a great honour for him.

“It is not easy to be recognized among the lot," he told Kickgh.com.

"Ghana is blessed with exceptional talents and each clamour for the opportunity to play Hearts, so for me to be spotted and selected among an array of talents is enough for me to be grateful to God.

"It is an honour to play for Hearts-I’m really honoured. I will give out my all to ensure a permanent place in the team and help the team win laurels as a sign of gratitude for the confidence reposed in me.

"I am loving life at Hearts.”