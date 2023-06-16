Middlesborough announce signing of Ghanaian midfielder Tarrell Agyemang

English Championship side, Middlesborough have agreed a deal to sign Ghanaian youngster Tarrell Agyemang.

The 20-year-old London-born Ghanaian will put pen to paper on a two-year deal when his contract with English giants Manchester City expires at the end of June.

Agyemeng excelled at City last season, making 13 appearances for the U21 side of the Manchester club.

However, following the expiration of his contract, the talented midfielder has decided join Boro.

The versatile player came through the ranks at Charlton Athletic before moving to Manchester City.

The former Addicks midfielder can play as a midfielder and as a defender, making him a good addition to Middlesborough.