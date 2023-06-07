Middlesbrough agree deal to sign Ghanaian defender Terrell Agyemang from Manchester City

Middlesbrough have agreed to a deal to sign the versatile Ghanaian footballer Terrell Agyemang on a two-year contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 20-year-old will formally complete his move to the Championship side when his Manchester City contract expires at the end of June.

Agyemang joined City in September last year after impressing during a trial spell.

He made 13 appearances and registered two assists for the Man City U21 side last season in the Premier League two.

City once again claimed the Premier League two title for a third successive season after finishing six points clear of second-placed West Ham United in the table.

But the defender opted to move on and has penned a two-year-deal with Michael Carrick's side ahead of next season.

He had come through Charlton's Academy before being released at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Born to Ghanaian parents in London, Terrell's brother, Montel plays for Billericay Town and the popular YouTube football side SE Dons.